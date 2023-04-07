Specification comparison: Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Published Apr 07, 2023

Harley-Davidson X350 is the most affordable and smallest motorcycle from the brand

The bike is a worthy competitor of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the most affordable motorcycle from Royal Enfield

The Harley-Davidson X350 has got the look of a small Harley and it is mainly inspired from American flat trackers

The RE Hunter 350 is more like a small roadster with retro elements 

The Harley-Davidson X350 comes with digital instrument cluster and LED lighting

The Hunter 350 comes with a USB charger, hazard lights and Tripper navigation system

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine which produces 35 bhp and 31 Nm

The Hunter 350 features the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350 which generates 20 bhp and 27 Nm

The Harley-Davidson X350's engine is mated with six-speed transmission

The Hunter 350 sports a five-speed transmission
Know more about these bikes in detail
