Specification comparison: Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Harley-Davidson X350 is the most affordable and smallest motorcycle from the brand
The bike is a worthy competitor of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the most affordable motorcycle from Royal Enfield
The Harley-Davidson X350 has got the look of a small Harley and it is mainly inspired from American flat trackers
The RE Hunter 350 is more like a small roadster with retro elements
The Harley-Davidson X350 comes with digital instrument cluster and LED lighting
The Hunter 350 comes with a USB charger, hazard lights and Tripper navigation system
The Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine which produces 35 bhp and 31 Nm
The Hunter 350 features the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350 which generates 20 bhp and 27 Nm
The Harley-Davidson X350's engine is mated with six-speed transmission
The Hunter 350 sports a five-speed transmission