Skoda hits 2022 target of 225 customer touchpoints

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Dec 20, 2022

Skoda Auto India has been on an expansionist strategy in the country

While new models like Kushaq have been fairing reasonably well...

...the company has also been focusing on expanding its customer touchpoints

The number has risen from 120 in 2020 and 175 in 2021, to 225 in 2022

The company says it is on track for 250 customer touchpoints 'soon'

At present, Skoda offers the likes of Kushaq, Slavia & Octavia, among other models, in India

India has emerged as a big market for the brand, surpassing even China

Next up from the Czechs could well be the Enyaq EV which has been on a trail run here
Check out best deals and offers on Skoda cars
Click Here