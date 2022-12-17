Six Rolls-Royce Phantoms shows off hand painted artwork

Rolls-Royce recently showcased six Phantom Series II cars at a private event in Dubai
To create these bespoke models, the marque partnered with a British artist Sacha Jafri
The artist created unique artworks running the length of the car's dashboard in each model
The theme of these artworks is based on five elements wind, water, air, earth and fire along with humanity
This artwork holds an official Guinness World Record for being the largest canvas painting ever
Rolls-Royce started this project in 2020
The artist took two years to complete it at the ultra-premium automaker's home in Goodwood
Rolls-Royce is offering each of the unit with a non-fungible token
The intention of this project was to raise money for charity