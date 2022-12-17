Six Rolls-Royce Phantoms shows off hand painted artwork

Published Dec 17, 2022

Rolls-Royce recently showcased six Phantom Series II cars at a private event in Dubai

To create these bespoke models, the marque partnered with a British artist Sacha Jafri 

The artist created unique artworks running the length of the car's dashboard in each model

The theme of these artworks is based on five elements wind, water, air, earth and fire along with humanity

This artwork holds an official Guinness World Record for being the largest canvas painting ever

Rolls-Royce started this project in 2020

The artist took two years to complete it at the ultra-premium automaker's home in Goodwood 

Rolls-Royce is offering each of the unit with a non-fungible token

The intention of this project was to raise money for charity 
