Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is all about flamboyance

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is literally luxury on wheels
The ultra-premium brand says this car is more driver focused
The side profile of the car comes with the brand's signature short front and long rear overhang
It also comes with a long wheelbase
The front grille of Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II is illuminated
The headlights come with intricate laser-cut bezel starlights
Rolls-Royce introduced Phantom Platino, a bespoke textile
It has been widely used in the interiors
Rolls-Royce claims the Phantom is the best car in the world!