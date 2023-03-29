Shah Rukh Khan's luxury car collection: Top models

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

The Bollywood actor's family owns various luxury models

These include brands like BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Range Rover

Models owned include BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Then there's Range Rover Sport, Audi A6 and BMW 6 Series

 Check product page

 Khan reportedly also owns Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Reports also mention of him having Bugatti Veyron and BMW i8

In terms of mass market cars, he owns Hyundai Santro and Creta

The actor was recently spotted driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

 This vehicle is worth around 10 crore
Click to know more
Click Here