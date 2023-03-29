Shah Rukh Khan's luxury car collection: Top models

The Bollywood actor's family owns various luxury models
These include brands like BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Range Rover
Models owned include BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Then there's Range Rover Sport, Audi A6 and BMW 6 Series
Khan reportedly also owns Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Reports also mention of him having Bugatti Veyron and BMW i8
In terms of mass market cars, he owns Hyundai Santro and Creta
The actor was recently spotted driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
This vehicle is worth around ₹10 crore