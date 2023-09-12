Say goodbye to diesel cars, says Nitin Gadkari. Check why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 12, 2023

The minister plans to propose imposing an additional 10% GST on diesel engine vehicles

This comes at a time when India is pushing harder for greener and cleaner mobility

Gadkari said that diesel is a hazardous fuel and India is a huge importer of it

"Say goodbye to diesel. Please stop making them, otherwise, we will just increase the tax," he told PTI

Soof after, he clarified that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the govt

Currently, automobiles in India are taxed with 28% GST along with additional cess

 The cess ranges from one per cent to 22%, depending on the vehicle type

SUVs currently attract the highest cess of 22% along with 28% GTS, amounting to 50% of total tax incidence

Addition 10% tax on diesel vehicles would mean diesel SUVs would get 60% total tax incidence

 Further, price of diesel motor fuel is also quite high at 89.62 in Delhi on September 12, 2023

Also, diesel cars in Delhi only have a legal life of 10 years
 Would you opt for a diesel car despite these developments?
Click Here