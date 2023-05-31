Save up to 50,000 on Matter Aera electric bike this week 

Matter is offering lucrative benefits to customers this World Environment Week
Customers will get price benefit worth ₹30,000
Complimentary Matter Care package worth ₹20,000 is being offered too
The offer will be available until June 5 - the World Environment Day
Post this, price of the e-bike will be revised as per FAME II scheme revision
From June 6, Matter Aera 5000 will cost ₹1,73,999
The higer-spec Matter Aera 5000 Plus will cost ₹1,83,999
Booking amount of just ₹999 is valid during the offer period
Deliveries will begin from September this year