Save up to 50,000 on Matter Aera electric bike this week 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 31, 2023

Matter is offering lucrative benefits to customers this World Environment Week

Customers will get price benefit worth 30,000

Complimentary Matter Care package worth 20,000 is being offered too

The offer will be available until June 5 - the World Environment Day

 Check product page

Post this, price of the e-bike will be revised as per FAME II scheme revision

From June 6, Matter Aera 5000 will cost 1,73,999

The higer-spec Matter Aera 5000 Plus will cost 1,83,999

Booking amount of just 999 is valid during the offer period

Deliveries will begin from September this year
