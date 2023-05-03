Royal Enfield to build motorcycles in these countries: Details

The manufacturer will be setting up plant in assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh to build motorcycles
This info was shared by company's CEO B Govindarajan
New plants would help the company to enhance its share in the global market.
Royal Enfield currently has a presence in more than 40 counties worldwide in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250 cc to 750 cc.
The company will manufacture and sell existing products
Royal Enfield can not export its fully built motorcycles to these countries due to legislation
Building the motorcycles locally through local partners will help Royal Enfield to overcome that challenge.
Royal Enfield gained a market share of almost 8.1 per cent in the North American region after launching its products through its own subsidiary.
The J-series motorcycles are being received well.
The J-series include Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350