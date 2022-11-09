Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 09, 2022

Royal Enfield's new flagship is finally unveiled at EICMA 2022

It will be sold in two variants, Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer

The tourer is the high-end variant of the Super Meteor 650

The engine is the same as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

It produces 47 Ps and 52 Nm

Royal Enfield will offer a lot of accessories

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear

Super Meteor 650 is the first Royal Enfield to come with USD forks

Super Meteor 650 gets alloy wheels

Super Meteor 650 will launch soon in the Indian market
