Royal Enfield's new flagship is finally unveiled at EICMA 2022
It will be sold in two variants, Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer
The tourer is the high-end variant of the Super Meteor 650
The engine is the same as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650
It produces 47 Ps and 52 Nm
Royal Enfield will offer a lot of accessories
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear
Super Meteor 650 is the first Royal Enfield to come with USD forks
Super Meteor 650 gets alloy wheels
Super Meteor 650 will launch soon in the Indian market