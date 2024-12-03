Deliveries of the motorcycle has commenced
It comes as a scrambler based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Royal Enfield Bear 650 motorcycle was launched in India at a price range of ₹3.39 lakh and ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
The bike is based on the same 650 platform that underpins the Interceptor 650
This was the fifth Royal Enfield motorcycle based on thr 650 platform
It comes with a scrambler design and is more capable of handling the rough terrains
It gets a TFT display sourced from new Royal Enfield Himalayan
Powering the Bear 650 is a 648 cc parallel twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox
The Bear 650 generates 5 Nm of extra torque than Royal Enfield Interceptor 650