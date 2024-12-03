Royal Enfield Bear 650 is one of the key premium motorcycles launched in India in recent past

Published Dec 03, 2024

Deliveries of the motorcycle has commenced

It comes as a scrambler based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 motorcycle was launched in India at a price range of 3.39 lakh and 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

The bike is based on the same 650 platform that underpins the Interceptor 650

This was the fifth Royal Enfield motorcycle based on thr 650 platform

It comes with a scrambler design and is more capable of handling the rough terrains

It gets a TFT display sourced from new Royal Enfield Himalayan

Powering the Bear 650 is a 648 cc parallel twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The Bear 650 generates 5 Nm of extra torque than Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
