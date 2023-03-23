Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a cruiser

Neev Motorcycles has heavily modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a beautiful cruiser
The shop has only retained the engine. However, it now also gets a full system 2-in-1 exhaust
The motorcycle is inspired by the chakras of the human body. It is named Soul Star so it is named after the 8th chakra
Neev Motorcycles have engraved all eight chakras on the eight spokes of the wheels.
The wheel design and engravings, both the chain and disc brake assembly have been moved to one side of the rear wheel.
This meant that the customization shop had to build a new custom swingarm. There is also a new chassis
The fuel tank, front fork covers, fenders, handlebar, seat and sump guard are new
The shop also made CNC Machined wide triple tree.
The paint job is also new and there are some parts of the motorcycle made up of brass