This is the most affordable Triumph Scrambler: Check it out

The Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the recently unveiled Street 400
The motorcycle comes with twin-pod exhaust.
The Scrambler 400 X gets a handlebar brace, headlamp grille, sumpguard and radiator guard.
The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes.
There is all LED lighting on offer.
The motorcycle comes with an analogue speedometer and a digital cluster on the side.
Being a scrambler, it comes with a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
The Scrambler 400 X uses a 400 cc liquid cooled engine that produces 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The suspension travel on the Scrambler 400 X has more travel and it gets a larger front disc as well.