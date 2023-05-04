Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Zontes GK350: Which one would you choose?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 04, 2023

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the successor to the Continental GT 535

Zontes entered the Indian market in 2022 in partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride

Zontes also has a cafe racer in its line-up, called the GK350

Engines on both motorcycles are very different but the pricing is quite close

Looks wise, GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design whereas GK350 has a modern approach 

GT 650 uses a 648 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin motor that puts out 46.80 bhp and 52 Nm

GK350 gets a 348cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled

 It puts out 38.88 bhp and 32.8 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox
GT 650 is priced from 3.19 lakh while Zontes GK350 costs from 3.37 lakh. For more...
