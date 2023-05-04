Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Zontes GK350: Which one would you choose?

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the successor to the Continental GT 535
Zontes entered the Indian market in 2022 in partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride
Zontes also has a cafe racer in its line-up, called the GK350
Engines on both motorcycles are very different but the pricing is quite close
Looks wise, GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design whereas GK350 has a modern approach
GT 650 uses a 648 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin motor that puts out 46.80 bhp and 52 Nm
GK350 gets a 348cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled
It puts out 38.88 bhp and 32.8 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox