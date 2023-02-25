Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully

Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield 350 extensively
It gets a new seat that is ergonomically designed and there is a backrest also for the pillion
The motorcycle is finished in matte black with gold pin striping
The motorcycle is called Ares and it is painted on the fuel tank
The headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators are also new
There is a new exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer
On the fuel tank there are tank grips and there are new foot pegs as well
The engine is blacked out but does not get any mechanical changes