Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully

Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield 350 extensively

It gets a new seat that is ergonomically designed and there is a backrest also for the pillion

The motorcycle is finished in matte black with gold pin striping

The motorcycle is called Ares and it is painted on the fuel tank

The headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators are also new

There is a new exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer

On the fuel tank there are tank grips and there are new foot pegs as well

The engine is blacked out but does not get any mechanical changes
