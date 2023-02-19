Rolls-Royce calls 2022 its bespoke year

The year 2022 was a landmark year in terms of bespoke creations for Rolls-Royce
The brand, known for its luxurious handcrafted cars, created more than 10 bespoke models for clients around the world
One of the model called Phantom 'The Six Elements' was inspired from earth, fire, wind, water and air alongside the sixth element, humanity
The ultra-premium carmaker also created two Bespoke Wraiths that celebrated nature's light
The interior of these models came with a constellation of blue, green and white fibreoptic ‘stars’
A bespoke Cullinan was also ordered inspired from of a winter wonderland
The tables in the car were made with multiple painted layers in different colours and then coated and polished to create a three-dimensional effect
A Rolls-Royce Cullinan was made following the trends of the fashion world
A Phantom Orchid, as the luxury brand shared, was one of its finest hand-made creations last year