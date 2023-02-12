Rolls-Royce's new models to be all electric by 2030 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 12, 2023

Ultra-premium automaker Rolls-Royce's new models are going to be fully electric

The luxury brand is aiming to become an all-electric by end of this decade

Rolls-Royce's first all electric vehicle is Spectre 

Currently, the electric vehicle is undergoing rigorous testing around the globe

The luxury automaker shares the EV has already covered a distance of two million kilometers

The luxury electric car is undergoing testing in South Africa 

Spectre generates power output up to 577 hp and 900 Nm of torque

It can reach 100 kmph from absolute zero in 4.5 seconds

It is based on the underpinnings similar to Phantom and Cullinan
Know about the first drive of Spectre
Click Here