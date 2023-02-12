Rolls-Royce's new models to be all electric by 2030 

Ultra-premium automaker Rolls-Royce's new models are going to be fully electric
The luxury brand is aiming to become an all-electric by end of this decade
Rolls-Royce's first all electric vehicle is Spectre
Currently, the electric vehicle is undergoing rigorous testing around the globe
The luxury automaker shares the EV has already covered a distance of two million kilometers
The luxury electric car is undergoing testing in South Africa
Spectre generates power output up to 577 hp and 900 Nm of torque
It can reach 100 kmph from absolute zero in 4.5 seconds
It is based on the underpinnings similar to Phantom and Cullinan