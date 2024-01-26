The Indian Army primarily uses a wide range of special military vehicles
However, there are some iconic mass-market vehicles that Indian Army has been using
Hindustan Ambassador is one iconic car that has served the Indian Army for a long time
Tata Sumo 4X4 is a specially modified version of the SUV that have been serving the Indian Army Medical Corps as ambulance
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has become synonymous with the Indian Army
The lightweight and compact SUV has served the Indian Army for decades
Indian Army has acquired a fleet of Tata Safari Storme, which replaced the Gypsy fleet
The Indian Army has inducted a fleet of Mahindra Scorpio Classic in its fleet
Besides these, the Indian Army has a wide range of specialised vehicles in its fleet