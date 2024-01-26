Indian Army has several different types of vehicles in its fleet

The Indian Army primarily uses a wide range of special military vehicles

However, there are some iconic mass-market vehicles that Indian Army has been using

Hindustan Ambassador is one iconic car that has served the Indian Army for a long time

Tata Sumo 4X4 is a specially modified version of the SUV that have been serving the Indian Army Medical Corps as ambulance

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has become synonymous with the Indian Army

The lightweight and compact SUV has served the Indian Army for decades

Indian Army has acquired a fleet of Tata Safari Storme, which replaced the Gypsy fleet

The Indian Army has inducted a fleet of Mahindra Scorpio Classic in its fleet

Besides these, the Indian Army has a wide range of specialised vehicles in its fleet
