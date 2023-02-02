The Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid now meet the new BS6 Step 2 emission norms that come into effect from April 1, 2023. The cars also get enhanced safety features to comply with future regulations.
The BS6 Step 2 update also brings a self-diagnostic device to Renault cars. The device can constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving as well as other critical emission devices like the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.
All Renault cars now also get ESP, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control and TPMS as standard safety features.
Visually, all models look the but the 2023 Renault Triber now comes with chrome finish on the door handles.
The 2023 Renault Triber also benefits from new fabric upholstery for the seats.
Renault has also launched the new and more accessible Kwid RXE variant. The new variant brings more features to the hatchback.
The Kwid range also benefits from turn indicators on ORVMs and steering-mounted audio and phone controls.
The new Renault Kwid RXE is priced at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger all get a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol motor. The Kiger also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.