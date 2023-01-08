Renault is planning an affordable EV for India

Published Jan 08, 2023

This could pave way for a Renault Kwid based EV in India

The EV could be based on the Renault K-ZE concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The Renault K-ZE already previewed what a Kwid EV would look like

Kwid is till date the French automaker's bestselling car in India

An all-electric iteration of the small hatchback would further increase its appeal to customers in India

Bringing Kwid-based EV in India would not be a tough task for Renault as it already sells the car in China

Electric cars are witnessing an increasing level of demand and sales in India

Renault aims to cash on that positive sentiment and increase its market share in the highly lucrative segment

Renault India plans to conduct review the potential demand, opportunity of local production of the planned EV
