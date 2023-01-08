This could pave way for a Renault Kwid based EV in India
The EV could be based on the Renault K-ZE concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020
The Renault K-ZE already previewed what a Kwid EV would look like
Kwid is till date the French automaker's bestselling car in India
An all-electric iteration of the small hatchback would further increase its appeal to customers in India
Bringing Kwid-based EV in India would not be a tough task for Renault as it already sells the car in China
Electric cars are witnessing an increasing level of demand and sales in India
Renault aims to cash on that positive sentiment and increase its market share in the highly lucrative segment
Renault India plans to conduct review the potential demand, opportunity of local production of the planned EV