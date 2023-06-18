Renault has produced these many cars in India so far

Published Jun 18, 2023

The company has recently achieved a production milestone

 It has rolled out ten lakh units from its Chennai facility so far

The milestone model was a Kiger painted in Red

The Chennai facility has a capacity of rolling out 480,000 units per annum

 Check product page

Renault India currently sells Triber, Kiger and Kwid models in the country

 It exports these models to 14 countries including SAARC, Asia Pacific regions

All three models come with enhanced safety features 

 Features include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist

Renault India currently has over 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints
