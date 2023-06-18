Renault has produced these many cars in India so far

The company has recently achieved a production milestone
It has rolled out ten lakh units from its Chennai facility so far
The milestone model was a Kiger painted in Red
The Chennai facility has a capacity of rolling out 480,000 units per annum
Renault India currently sells Triber, Kiger and Kwid models in the country
It exports these models to 14 countries including SAARC, Asia Pacific regions
All three models come with enhanced safety features
Features include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist
Renault India currently has over 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints