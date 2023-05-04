Remember Renault Duster? Now check out its seven-seat twin

Dacia Jogger is essentially a seven-seat version of the Renault Duster
Dacia is a Romanian car company that is presently owned by Renault
The Jogger is one of the most popular models from the company
There are several elements on the Jogger that are a throwback to the Duster that was sold in India
It is also considered the The new Jogger spiritual successor to the Lodgy MPV
Dacia Jogger made its global debut in 2021 and is primarily sold in the UK
Three rows of seating, eight-inch screen, six speakers and satellite-based navigation are some of its key highlights
Jogger is powered by two engine choices - a 1.0-litre turbo motor and a 1.6-litre hybrid