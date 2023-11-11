Quick Review: Is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan the ADV you were looking for?

We recently rode the new Royal Enfield Himalayan in the Himalayas and the adventure tourer has seen big upgrades over the Himalayan 411
The Himalayan 450 is all-new from the ground up. It gets a twin-spar frame while the Sherpa 450 engine brings several firsts
The Himalayan 450 impresses with its free-revving motor. Power kicks from 3,000 rpm all the way up to 8,750 rpm. This RE is fast and vibe-free
The upgraded suspension setup is fantastic and has been tuned for a planted ride on and off the tarmac
The ADV seldom loses composure and the setup just tackles gravel, rocks, sand and more without breaking a sweat
The new Himalayan is heavy at 196 kg but the weight isn’t felt on the move. It’s not a corner carver but remains pliant and predictable irrespective of the terrain
The ride quality is comfortable and the ergonomics are spot on with the longer wheelbase opening more room for the rider and pillion
The new 4-inch TFT screen is brilliant to use and despite a few glitches, works rather well to offer navigation, call and SMS alerts and more
The new Himalayan 450 is now more premium, well-packaged and every bit desirable urging you to ride new trails more often