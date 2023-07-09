Many car owners opt for modification of the vehicle using aftermarket accessories
These mod-jobs give the car distinctive look but many of these are illegal in India
Installing aftermarket HID lights may help you with better illumination but that is illegal
Convertibles are appealing but don't try to convert one regular model into a roadster by chopping off the roof as it is illegal
Engine swapping is strictly prohibited by law in India for any car
Even if you're tempted to install a bull bar for enhanced protection of your car, don't do it
Don't install extra wide tyres to your car
Modifications of taillights along with headlamps are strictly forbidden by law
Using loud exhaust can cost you a hefty fine
Using dark sun film on your car from aftermarket can cost you a hefty fine as well
Modification of the registration plate is strictly illegal