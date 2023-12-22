Punch EV to Curvv: Tata cars you should watch out for in 2024

Tata Motors is expected to launch at least three electric cars next year
Tata could kick off 2024 with the launch of Punch EV as early as January
Punch will become Tata's fourth EV and join the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV
The next electric car from Tata stable is expected to be the Harrier EV
Harrier EV was showcased at the Auto Expo held earlier this year
Curvv is likely to be the third electric car to be launched by Tata later next year
Tata will also introduce the ICE version ofthe Curvv coupe SUV in 2024
Among other models, Tata may introduce the CNG version of its best-selling SUV Nexon
Tata could also introduce the Altroz Racer hatchback with a sportier look