Punch EV to Curvv: Tata cars you should watch out for in 2024

Published Dec 22, 2023

Tata Motors is expected to launch at least three electric cars next year

Tata could kick off 2024 with the launch of Punch EV as early as January

Punch will become Tata's fourth EV and join the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV

The next electric car from Tata stable is expected to be the Harrier EV

Harrier EV was showcased at the Auto Expo held earlier this year

Curvv is likely to be the third electric car to be launched by Tata later next year

Tata will also introduce the ICE version ofthe Curvv coupe SUV in 2024

Among other models, Tata may introduce the CNG version of its best-selling SUV Nexon

Tata could also introduce the Altroz Racer hatchback with a sportier look 
