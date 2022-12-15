Porsche has developed an advanced lighting technology

The German car brand developed HD Matrix LED technology

The new HD Matrix LED light-beams are claimed to illuminate up to 600 metre

The technology is also claimed to reduce glare on road signs

The technology incorporates two HD Matrix LED units in lower part of each headlamps

Expect future Porsche cars to be equipped with this lighting technology

The new HD Matrix LED technology functions for both the low and high beams

These lights offer low and high beams, glare-free high beam, adaptive highway high beam, dynamic safety zone, and sign glare reduction

Porsche has not revealed when it would introduce the technology to its cars

Brightness of the centre and side areas of this lighting system can be continuously adjusted for added roadside illumination
