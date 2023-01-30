Porsche working on new brake system for EVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 30, 2023

Electric vehicles are often demanding on the chassis, specifically while braking

The chassis is usually challenged by the heavy weight of the battery

Developers at Porsche are working on new brake concept that will offer better recuperation sans affecting comfort

The Porsche Taycan doesn't come with a large brake system

While driving the EV, if the user presses the brake, it's via the generational mode that the wheels start moving the motors

This slows the Taycan down and also sends power back which...

...charges the battery of the EV

This braking system doesn't impact the range of the EV

Another advantage of recuperation is that there is less wear on the hydraulic brakes
