Porsche working on new brake system for EVs

Electric vehicles are often demanding on the chassis, specifically while braking
The chassis is usually challenged by the heavy weight of the battery
Developers at Porsche are working on new brake concept that will offer better recuperation sans affecting comfort
The Porsche Taycan doesn't come with a large brake system
While driving the EV, if the user presses the brake, it's via the generational mode that the wheels start moving the motors
This slows the Taycan down and also sends power back which...
...charges the battery of the EV
This braking system doesn't impact the range of the EV
Another advantage of recuperation is that there is less wear on the hydraulic brakes