Do you know how Porsche came into existence?

Published Jan 27, 2023

In June 1948 a roadster model received the name Porsche leading to creation of the brand 

The 356 Roadster is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee  

Hence, as a homage, Porsche has created a monolithic form of the roadster, Porsche Vision 357

Based on the design DNA of Roadster 356, the Vision 357 reinvents the past in modern form

The A-pillars of this model are black in colour and appears to unite the side window surfaces into a single unit

This car sits on 20-inch magnesium wheels which are aerodynamically efficient

The grille pattern at the rear side is inspired by the original model and also integrates the third brake light  

The tailpipe trim at the back is made of a blueish-looking titanium, while the inside is made of ceramic

It sports a naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine which is capable of churning power of 493 hp
