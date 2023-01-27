Do you know how Porsche came into existence?

In June 1948 a roadster model received the name Porsche leading to creation of the brand
The 356 Roadster is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee
Hence, as a homage, Porsche has created a monolithic form of the roadster, Porsche Vision 357
Based on the design DNA of Roadster 356, the Vision 357 reinvents the past in modern form
The A-pillars of this model are black in colour and appears to unite the side window surfaces into a single unit
This car sits on 20-inch magnesium wheels which are aerodynamically efficient
The grille pattern at the rear side is inspired by the original model and also integrates the third brake light
The tailpipe trim at the back is made of a blueish-looking titanium, while the inside is made of ceramic
It sports a naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine which is capable of churning power of 493 hp