Sold as Tata Motors' entry-level SUV, Punch competes with rivals like Hyundai Exter
Since its launch in India in 2021, Tata Punch has witnessed a surge in demand and become a key revenue churner for the OEM
Tata Punch micro SUV comes available in both petrol and CNG fuel variants
Tata Motors launched a pure electric variant of the Punch SUV as well
Currently, Tata Punch commands a waiting period of up to six weeks
The waiting period depends on multiple factors such as variants, region, colour etc
The SUV has already sold more than 300,000 units in India so far, since its inception
The SUV is expected to receive a CNG AMT variant in the coming months
Tata Motors recently rejigged the Punch lineup with new trims