Tata Punch is one of the hot sellers from the brand in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 27, 2024

Sold as Tata Motors' entry-level SUV, Punch competes with rivals like Hyundai Exter

Since its launch in India in 2021, Tata Punch has witnessed a surge in demand and become a key revenue churner for the OEM

Tata Punch micro SUV comes available in both petrol and CNG fuel variants

Tata Motors launched a pure electric variant of the Punch SUV as well

 Check product page

Currently, Tata Punch commands a waiting period of up to six weeks

The waiting period depends on multiple factors such as variants, region, colour etc

The SUV has already sold more than 300,000 units in India so far, since its inception

The SUV is expected to receive a CNG AMT variant in the coming months

Tata Motors recently rejigged the Punch lineup with new trims
Check more on Tata Punch SUV
Click Here