Tata Nexon facelift's waiting period increases to up to 12 weeks

Published Jan 04, 2024

The 12 week waiting period is specially applicable to the DCA variants of Nexon SUV

This marks a substantial surge in demand for Nexon as waiting period for the SUV was 8 weeks in November 2023

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift in September 2023

The compact SUV was launched at a starting price of 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nexon facelift was launched with a wide range of design and feature updates

The cabin of the updated SUV received a significantly updated layout as well as host of new and premium features

On the mechanical front, the SUV gets choices of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor

Transmission options for the SUV include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, AMT and a DCT

It gets a wide range if improved safety features as well
