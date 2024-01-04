The 12 week waiting period is specially applicable to the DCA variants of Nexon SUV
This marks a substantial surge in demand for Nexon as waiting period for the SUV was 8 weeks in November 2023
Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift in September 2023
The compact SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nexon facelift was launched with a wide range of design and feature updates
The cabin of the updated SUV received a significantly updated layout as well as host of new and premium features
On the mechanical front, the SUV gets choices of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor
Transmission options for the SUV include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, AMT and a DCT
It gets a wide range if improved safety features as well