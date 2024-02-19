Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2024

High demand has been propelling a long waiting period for Thar buyers

The SUV now commands a waiting period of 52 weeks from the date of booking

This means, if you are booking a Thar in February 2024, you are likely to get its delivery in February 2025

Mahindra Thar SUV sold an impressive 6,059 units in January 2024 across India, outselling its closest competitor Maruti Suzuki Jimny

 Check product page

The RWD variant of this SUV is experiencing highest demand across India

Currently, this three-door SUV has a backlog of 71,000 units across the country

Thar has been raking in about 7,000 bookings every month on an average

It is available in two body-style options: soft-top and hard top

Price of this SUV starts from 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
Check more on Mahindra Thar SUV
Click Here