High demand has been propelling a long waiting period for Thar buyers
The SUV now commands a waiting period of 52 weeks from the date of booking
This means, if you are booking a Thar in February 2024, you are likely to get its delivery in February 2025
Mahindra Thar SUV sold an impressive 6,059 units in January 2024 across India, outselling its closest competitor Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The RWD variant of this SUV is experiencing highest demand across India
Currently, this three-door SUV has a backlog of 71,000 units across the country
Thar has been raking in about 7,000 bookings every month on an average
It is available in two body-style options: soft-top and hard top
Price of this SUV starts from ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom)