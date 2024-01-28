Hyundai Venue is one of the bestselling SUVs in India

The compact SUV is now available with a waiting period ranging up to 10 weeks

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powered Venue comes within 3-5 weeks while the E trim has 8-10 weeks waiting period

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powewred Venue has a waiting period of 4-6 weeks, while the DCT SX(O) has 3-5 weeks waiting period

All the diesel variants of the Hyundai Venue commands a waiting period of 8-10 weeks

Hyundai recently hiked the price of Venue SUV by 11,900

With the price hiked, the Hyundai Venue SUV is now available between 7.94 lakh and 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

The compact SUV is now available in five trim options, namely E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O)

Besides the standard model, Hyundai also sells Venue N Line in India, which is a performance variant of the SUV

The SUV comes loaded with. host of features including ADAS
