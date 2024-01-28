The compact SUV is now available with a waiting period ranging up to 10 weeks
The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powered Venue comes within 3-5 weeks while the E trim has 8-10 weeks waiting period
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powewred Venue has a waiting period of 4-6 weeks, while the DCT SX(O) has 3-5 weeks waiting period
All the diesel variants of the Hyundai Venue commands a waiting period of 8-10 weeks
Hyundai recently hiked the price of Venue SUV by ₹11,900
With the price hiked, the Hyundai Venue SUV is now available between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
The compact SUV is now available in five trim options, namely E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O)
Besides the standard model, Hyundai also sells Venue N Line in India, which is a performance variant of the SUV
The SUV comes loaded with. host of features including ADAS