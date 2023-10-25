Planning to buy a two-wheeler? Check out these festive offers 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 25, 2023

Bajaj Chetak gets a special festive price in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Offer price of 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) is valid till stocks last

Hero MotoCorp is offering a cash bonus of up to 5,500 across its model range

It is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 3,000, apart from low interest rates

HOP Electric is offering special price, finance schemes, and easy EMIs across its range

Okaya EV is offering free RSA and accessories worth 5,000 till November 14

Ampere is offering festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters

Komaki LY e-scooter is being offered with 21,000 discount till Diwali

 Select Harley-Davidson bikes are being offered with discounts up to 5.25 lakh
These details are indicative and it is best to reach out to respective dealerships for further details
