Published Oct 22, 2023

The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV comes with a redesigned approach, host of features, which heightened its appeal to the consumers

The Scorpio N is priced between 13.26 lakh and go up to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has already witnessed three price hikes

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in both six and seven seater options

The SUV is available in four trim options - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8

The Scorpio N is now available with a waiting period ranging between 35 and 40 weeks

The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV is based on a body-on-frame chassis and it gets a rear-wheel drive setup with a 4x4 drivetrain

Powering this SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which are also available with XUV700 and Thar

Transmission options for the Scorpio N SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit
