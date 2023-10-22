The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV comes with a redesigned approach, host of features, which heightened its appeal to the consumers
The Scorpio N is priced between ₹13.26 lakh and go up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has already witnessed three price hikes
Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in both six and seven seater options
The SUV is available in four trim options - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8
Enter text Here
The Scorpio N is now available with a waiting period ranging between 35 and 40 weeks
The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV is based on a body-on-frame chassis and it gets a rear-wheel drive setup with a 4x4 drivetrain
Powering this SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which are also available with XUV700 and Thar
Transmission options for the Scorpio N SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit