Planning to buy a Lexus car? Brace up for higher prices

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2023

Lexus India has hiked prices of select models it offers in the country

Models that have received a price hike include LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h

The hike is up to 3.2 per cent

The hike in prices have come into effect from January 1

Hike has been due to factors such as increased input cost...

...and impact of forex fluctuations

In hiking prices, Lexus has joined the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Audi

Other companies that have hiked the prices include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors

At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus will unveil the RX model
