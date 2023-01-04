Planning to buy a Lexus car? Brace up for higher prices

Lexus India has hiked prices of select models it offers in the country
Models that have received a price hike include LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h
The hike is up to 3.2 per cent
The hike in prices have come into effect from January 1
Hike has been due to factors such as increased input cost...
...and impact of forex fluctuations
In hiking prices, Lexus has joined the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Audi
Other companies that have hiked the prices include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors
At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus will unveil the RX model