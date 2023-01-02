HT Auto
Home Auto News These Lexus India Models Get Costlier In The New Year. Check New Price List

These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list

Lexus India on Monday announced it has hiked prices of select models it offers in the country. The list of models that have received a price revision include LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h and the hike is up to 3.2 per cent.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 16:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Lexus NX 350h.
File photo of Lexus NX 350h.
File photo of Lexus NX 350h.
File photo of Lexus NX 350h.

The hike in prices of these models have come into effect from January 1 and Lexus says the decision was necessitated by factors such as increased input cost and impact of forex fluctuations. The company is hardly the only automotive brand to have hiked prices in the new year. From mass-market manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors to luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, companies have increased prices owing to factors each claims is beyond their control.

Lexus competes in the luxury car space and offers a number of hybrid electric vehicles that include the LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h, ES 300h. The company will also unveil its RX at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. “We will continue to provide value to our guests through the amazing Lexus experiences during the guest’s ownership period and with our dedication to crafting a better tomorrow," said Naveen Soni, Lexus India President, in a press statement issued by the company. “While Lexus India will continue to provide unmatched experiences through the Lexus life program, it has kept the price hike impact as minimal as possible for its discerning guests."

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 16:26 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
This Indian city flags off 100 CNG buses, ‘green’ fuel station
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list
These Lexus India models get costlier in the new year. Check new price list
This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city