Every year, many buyers across India opt for buying a new car during this festive season
One of the key factor that plays a crucial role in buying decision is the waiting period
While some cars leave the buyers wait a long period after booking, some come almost immediately with nearly zero waiting period
If you are planning to buy a car this festive season that is available with almost zero waiting period, here are your top five choices
Skoda Kushaq is one of the popular SUVs in India and some of its variants come with minimal waiting period
Tata Tiago is a popular hatchback and this one too come with almost immediate availability
Renault Kwid is a practical and small hatchback that comes with almost nil waiting period for the consumers don't want to wait
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers very short waiting period for the buyers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the major launches of 2023 and some of its variants come with almost nil waiting period