If you have plans to bring home a Mahindra SUV, it is the best time for that

Published Dec 07, 2023

Mahindra SUVs are all set to be pricier from January 2024

From Thar to XUV700, entire Mahindra passenger vehicle range will see a price hike, effective from next month

Mahindra claims the price hike comes in the wake of rising production costs

Mahindra is not the only carmaker in India that have announced price hike recently

In recent times, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles

Luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz too are mulling price hikes for their cars

Mahindra hopes this price hike will not impact its sales momentum in the coming months

The homegrown automaker is yet to reveal the details of the price hike that will be slapped to all its passenger vehicles

Expect the Mahindra cars to be costlier by around 2% after the price hike
