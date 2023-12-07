Mahindra SUVs are all set to be pricier from January 2024
From Thar to XUV700, entire Mahindra passenger vehicle range will see a price hike, effective from next month
Mahindra claims the price hike comes in the wake of rising production costs
Mahindra is not the only carmaker in India that have announced price hike recently
In recent times, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles
Luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz too are mulling price hikes for their cars
Mahindra hopes this price hike will not impact its sales momentum in the coming months
The homegrown automaker is yet to reveal the details of the price hike that will be slapped to all its passenger vehicles
Expect the Mahindra cars to be costlier by around 2% after the price hike