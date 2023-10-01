Planning a road trip? Check out top five cars under 10 lakh 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 01, 2023

Renault Triber: Priced from 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

Apart from being one of the safest cars in India, it gets a 625-litre boot space

 Hyundai Venue: Priced from 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

The feature loaded sub-compact SUV offers great maneuverability across terrains

 Check product page

 Kia Sonet: Priced from 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the best-selling products from Kia, Sonet is sturdy with ample safety features

Mahindra XUV300: Priced from 8 lakh (ex-showroom)

It gets a spacious and well-insulated cabin along with various features on board

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Priced from 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
It gets a spacious cabin and ample storage options, making it ideal for family road trips
Click Here