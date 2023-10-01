Planning a road trip? Check out top five cars under 10 lakh 

Renault Triber: Priced from ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
Apart from being one of the safest cars in India, it gets a 625-litre boot space
Hyundai Venue: Priced from ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom)
The feature loaded sub-compact SUV offers great maneuverability across terrains
Kia Sonet: Priced from ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
One of the best-selling products from Kia, Sonet is sturdy with ample safety features
Mahindra XUV300: Priced from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)
It gets a spacious and well-insulated cabin along with various features on board
Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Priced from ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom)