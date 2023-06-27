Planning a monsoon roadtrip to the hills? 5 essentials to keep in your car

Driving to and around hills during the rainy season can be great, unless you get stuck
Long traffic jams and the occasional landslides can spoil plans
It is best to stay prepared for most eventualities. Here are 5 essentials you must keep in your car...
Extra pair of ropes - You never know when your car may need towing
Snow chains - There may still be snow in upper parts of many hills. It is best to keep snow chains handy for extra traction, if and where required
Flashlight - If you are stuck in the dark, a simple flashlight can be vital even if your phone battery dies
Umbrella - This may seem like a no-brainer but again, if stranded, a simple umbrella can help keep you dry if you have to step out of the vehicle
Water canister - Keep a portable water canister for drinking and washing. Again, this can be critical if stranded for long hours