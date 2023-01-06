Peugeot Inception concept previews a futuristic electric sedan with host of advanced technologies
The concept EV looks stunningly sharp at exterior and inside the cabin as well
The concept EV rides on Stellantis' STLA Large platform
This 800 volt EV architecture packs a 100 kWh battery pack promising 800 km range
The battery is claimed to be chargeable for 150 km range in just five minutes
The exterior design appears sharply sculpted with sleek creases and cuts
Design elements at exterior include all LED lights, a lip spoiler at the back, an all glass roof and greenhouse area
Technology onboard the concept might seem far-fetched, but Peugeot hopes to transfer most of these to production by 2025
The cabin gets Narima glass, which undergoes a metal oxide treatment designed to coat helmet visors of NASA astronauts
