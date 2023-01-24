Pagani has unveiled second of five units of Huayra Codalunga hypercar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

Pagani Huayra Codalunga broke cover in June last year, based on the much-hyped hypercar

Unlike the matte blue colour theme of the first unit, the second once comes with a different exterior colour

Like the first model, the second one too comes with host of distinctive badging that separates it from others

This hypercar gets a swooping and suave design that makes it hyper aerodynamic

Despite the swooping lines, the car also gets a very sculpted appearance across the exterior

The tail section gets an unusual look while the circular LED taillights and gun-muzzle like quad exhausts add style to it

The cabin gets a retro-modern theme with its colours and features and overall styling

The car gets tan coloured premium leather with special badging inside the cabin adding ultra luxurious feel

The car has been designed in collaboration between Pagani and the buyer
Read more about Pagani Huayra Codalunga
Click Here