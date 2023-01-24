Pagani Huayra Codalunga broke cover in June last year, based on the much-hyped hypercar
Unlike the matte blue colour theme of the first unit, the second once comes with a different exterior colour
Like the first model, the second one too comes with host of distinctive badging that separates it from others
This hypercar gets a swooping and suave design that makes it hyper aerodynamic
Despite the swooping lines, the car also gets a very sculpted appearance across the exterior
The tail section gets an unusual look while the circular LED taillights and gun-muzzle like quad exhausts add style to it
The cabin gets a retro-modern theme with its colours and features and overall styling
The car gets tan coloured premium leather with special badging inside the cabin adding ultra luxurious feel
The car has been designed in collaboration between Pagani and the buyer