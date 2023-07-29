Is Ather 450X the sportiest electric scooter in the Indian market?

The Ather 450X is one striking looking electric scooter. However, it is a bit compact in size.
The quality of the product is quite good. There are no abnormal panel gaps and there are no rattles.
The highlight of the 450X is the way it handles and go around the corners despite having skinny tyres.
The scooter has a decent floorboard space and a hook as well to hang groceries or stuff.
The brakes are progressive but there is a learning curve that the rider will need to go through. There is regenerative braking on offer as well but it is not quite evident.
The suspension is on the firmer side but it is not uncomfortable.
The scooter comes with all-LED lighting. However, the LED headlamp is not very bright.
The touchscreen system is smooth to use for most part. The Google Maps are very useful but there is quite a bit of lag while using them.
The understorage seat is decent and can store the helmet that comes with the scooter. Kudos, to Ather for adding a slim light strip.