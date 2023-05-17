Ola Electric has India's largest D2C auto retail network

Published May 17, 2023

Ola Electric recently opened its 500th Experience Centre (EC) or retail outlet

The outlet was opened in Srinagar District of Jammu and Kashmir

Ola Electric now has presence in close to 300 cities

The OEM achieved claims to have built the country's largest D2C auto retail network in under eight months

 It claims to have achieved a 98% market reach in the country

 It aims to double the total number of ECs in India by August

The OEM had inaugurated its first EC in Pune last year

The company's D2C model includes doorstep delivery and servicing

Last month, Ola Electric sold over 30,000 units in the market
