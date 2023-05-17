Ola Electric has India's largest D2C auto retail network

Ola Electric recently opened its 500th Experience Centre (EC) or retail outlet
The outlet was opened in Srinagar District of Jammu and Kashmir
Ola Electric now has presence in close to 300 cities
The OEM achieved claims to have built the country's largest D2C auto retail network in under eight months
It claims to have achieved a 98% market reach in the country
It aims to double the total number of ECs in India by August
The OEM had inaugurated its first EC in Pune last year
The company's D2C model includes doorstep delivery and servicing
Last month, Ola Electric sold over 30,000 units in the market