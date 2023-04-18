Nissan Arizon Concept is a rugged 4X4 EV straight out of sci-fi movie

Nissan Motor has showcased the Arizon Concept EV at the Shanghai Auto Show
Nissan Arizon is built on the CMF-EV platform which also underpins the likes of Ariya and Megane e-Tech
The Arizon Concept EV gets a bold appearance with a cabin loaded with technology
The Nissan Arizon Concept EV comes with a giant auto-dimming glass roof on top
It offers a muscular design on the outside with giant wheel arches
The cabin is plush yet simplistic with a large display, yoke steering and lounge seats
Nissan has equipped the Arizon Concept with a new virtual personal assistant called Eporo
The Eporo can interact with passengers and share information on various topics like time, weather
Nissan has not revealed any details on whether this Concept EV will go into production