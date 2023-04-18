Nissan Arizon Concept is a rugged 4X4 EV straight out of sci-fi movie

Published Apr 18, 2023

Nissan Motor has showcased the Arizon Concept EV at the Shanghai Auto Show

Nissan Arizon is built on the CMF-EV platform which also underpins the likes of Ariya and Megane e-Tech

The Arizon Concept EV gets a bold appearance with a cabin loaded with technology

The Nissan Arizon Concept EV comes with a giant auto-dimming glass roof on top

It offers a muscular design on the outside with giant wheel arches

The cabin is plush yet simplistic with a large display, yoke steering and lounge seats

Nissan has equipped the Arizon Concept with a new virtual personal assistant called Eporo

The Eporo can interact with passengers and share information on various topics like time, weather

Nissan has not revealed any details on whether this Concept EV will go into production
