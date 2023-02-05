Nissan Ariya begins expedition from North Pole to South Pole 

The Nissan Ariya electric SUV is all set to begin its expedition starting from...
...North Pole to South Pole
Through this adventure, the EV will cover a distance of 27,000km
The EV gets updates from Arctic Trucks, specialists in polar expedition vehicles, to prepare the car for these tough conditions
This model sits on 39-inch tyres
There is no change to the battery or power train of the electric vehicle
The journey starts in March 2023
The expedition team constitutes a British couple
This adventure will focus on the capability of EV and highlight positive action against the climate crisis