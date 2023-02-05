Nissan Ariya begins expedition from North Pole to South Pole 

Published Feb 05, 2023

The Nissan Ariya electric SUV is all set to begin its expedition starting from...

...North Pole to South Pole

Through this adventure, the EV will cover a distance of 27,000km 

The EV gets updates from Arctic Trucks, specialists in polar expedition vehicles, to prepare the car for these tough conditions

This model sits on 39-inch tyres

There is no change to the battery or power train of the electric vehicle

The journey starts in March 2023

The expedition team constitutes a British couple

This adventure will focus on the capability of EV and highlight positive action against the climate crisis
