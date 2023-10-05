Nexon to Seltos: These 10 were India's best-selling SUVs in September

Published Oct 05, 2023

Tata Nexon, which recently received a major facelift, kept the crown with 15,325 units

Brezza, Maruti's rival ro Nexon, came close second with 15,001 units sold last month

At 3rd spot was Tata Punch with 13,036 units delivered. It will soon get its EV versions too

Hyundai Creta continues to lead compact SUV segment with 12,717 takers in September

Hyundai Venue has also clocked over 12,000 sales and is placed fifth on the list

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has beaten Grand Vitara, Seltos to reach sixth position with 11,846 units sold

Maruti Grand Vitara fell short of Scorpio-N by a whisker, selling 110 units less last month

Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx is placed at 8th with 11,455 units delivered in September

Kia's new Seltos SUV has found 10,558 homes across India and is 9th on the list

At number 10 is Mahindra's Bolero SUV which found 9,519 takers last month
