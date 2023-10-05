Nexon to Seltos: These 10 were India's best-selling SUVs in September

Tata Nexon, which recently received a major facelift, kept the crown with 15,325 units
Brezza, Maruti's rival ro Nexon, came close second with 15,001 units sold last month
At 3rd spot was Tata Punch with 13,036 units delivered. It will soon get its EV versions too
Hyundai Creta continues to lead compact SUV segment with 12,717 takers in September
Hyundai Venue has also clocked over 12,000 sales and is placed fifth on the list
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has beaten Grand Vitara, Seltos to reach sixth position with 11,846 units sold
Maruti Grand Vitara fell short of Scorpio-N by a whisker, selling 110 units less last month
Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx is placed at 8th with 11,455 units delivered in September
Kia's new Seltos SUV has found 10,558 homes across India and is 9th on the list
At number 10 is Mahindra's Bolero SUV which found 9,519 takers last month