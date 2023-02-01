New-gen Toyota Prius is a head turner!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 01, 2023

Toyota has unveiled the new-gen Prius in the global market

It gets a radically redesigned exterior and interior

Toyota has redesigned the interior as well

It now gets a new dashboard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

There is also a digital instrument cluster  as well for the driver

The dashboard gets a warning technology that alert the driver using ambient lights when it detects objects

The Prius is now based on the second-gen TNGA platform

The safety equipment on offer has been updated. It gets Toyota Teammate system, Advanced Park  and rear camera among others

Powering the Prius is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack

There is also a 1.8-litre hybrid engine on offer
To check out Toyota's electric crossover showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Click Here