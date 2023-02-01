New-gen Toyota Prius is a head turner!

Toyota has unveiled the new-gen Prius in the global market
It gets a radically redesigned exterior and interior
Toyota has redesigned the interior as well
It now gets a new dashboard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
There is also a digital instrument cluster as well for the driver
The dashboard gets a warning technology that alert the driver using ambient lights when it detects objects
The Prius is now based on the second-gen TNGA platform
The safety equipment on offer has been updated. It gets Toyota Teammate system, Advanced Park and rear camera among others
Powering the Prius is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack
There is also a 1.8-litre hybrid engine on offer