New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police give out advisory for vehicles

Published Dec 31, 2022

Planning to celebrate New Year weekend in and around the city? 

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for the same

The advisory includes roads that will stay closed for commuters, do's and don'ts for all drivers and warning against dense fog  

The officials will take strict actions against stunt driving, reckless driving, over speeding, zig zag driving and drunk driving

Cops will use alcometer to check if the driver is driving under influence

Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on December 31

Police will be also present at places that might have high footfall along with vulnerable areas

Police will also take action against cars with black film on the glasses 

Police may also divert the vehicles on the C-Hexagon, India Gate  
