New Year 2023: Delhi Traffic Police give out advisory for vehicles

Planning to celebrate New Year weekend in and around the city?
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for two-wheelers and four-wheelers for the same
The advisory includes roads that will stay closed for commuters, do's and don'ts for all drivers and warning against dense fog
The officials will take strict actions against stunt driving, reckless driving, over speeding, zig zag driving and drunk driving
Cops will use alcometer to check if the driver is driving under influence
Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on December 31
Police will be also present at places that might have high footfall along with vulnerable areas
Police will also take action against cars with black film on the glasses
Police may also divert the vehicles on the C-Hexagon, India Gate