New OBD2 complaint Honda Activa 125 is here!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 28, 2023

Honda has launched the new OBD2 complaint Activa 125

The scooter comes in four variants

The price of the model ranges 78,920 and 88,093 (ex-showroom)

No new cosmetic upgrades have been carried out in this model

The new scooter is offered in five different colours

This OBD2 complaint Activa 125 comes with a Smart Key 

It has the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit

It produces power output of 8.19 bhp and peak torque of 10.4 Nm 

The scooter features Anti-theft system that enables the immobilizer function automatically
