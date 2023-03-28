New OBD2 complaint Honda Activa 125 is here!

Honda has launched the new OBD2 complaint Activa 125
The scooter comes in four variants
The price of the model ranges ₹78,920 and ₹88,093 (ex-showroom)
No new cosmetic upgrades have been carried out in this model
The new scooter is offered in five different colours
This OBD2 complaint Activa 125 comes with a Smart Key
It has the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit
It produces power output of 8.19 bhp and peak torque of 10.4 Nm
The scooter features Anti-theft system that enables the immobilizer function automatically