New BMW X5 M Competition marks debut of brand's 48V technology 

BMW M GmbH has introduced the new  BMW X5 M Competition 

Under the hood, the car comes with a new M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine incorporated with 48V technology

The set up is mated with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission

The 4.4‑litre unit generates power output of 625 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm 

The performance-oriented SUV can touch 100 kmph from zero in 3.9 seconds 

The car sits on 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels at the rear

It sports new LED headlights with adaptive control 

The cockpit of the car comes with a BMW Curved Display, and a 12.3-inch information display 

BMW kidney grille comes in black colour now
